Indian capital New Delhi still tense as riots' death toll hits 42

The death toll in the communal violence in the Indian capital New Delhi rose to 42, local media reported on Friday.

Shops in parts of northeast Delhi have begun to open, and Delhi police officials claimed the situation is normal in riots-affected areas.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 people injured, Press Trust of India reported.

Prohibitory orders imposed in the area will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday in view of the improvement in the situation, said the country's Interior Ministry.

Joint Commissioner OP Mishra visited riot-hit areas, and said: "We just want to assure people that nothing is going to happen now and they should start their normal work."



In view of Friday prayer, adequate security arrangements have been made in the area.

Local mosques in the affected areas have asked people to remain at home and cooperate with the administration to restore normalcy, maintain peace and harmony.

Prohibitory orders imposed in the area will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday in view of the improvement in the situation, said the Home Ministry.

- 60-YEAR-OLD MAN SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES

A 60-year-old ragpicker, who was attacked by a mob early Friday, succumbed to his injuries.

Ayub Shabbir from Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi was beaten to death after he went out to work early morning.

According to his family members, Shabbir left for work at 5.00 a.m. local time (1130GMT on Thursday) but was brought back a little while later by two men on a motorbike.



"He was brought back by two men, who confirmed that he had been beaten up by a mob," said his 18-year-old son Salman.

"My father's bleeding profusely and was unconscious due to the head injuries he had sustained," Salman told Anadolu Agency.

Shabbir was later rushed to Delhi government-run hospital, but succumbed to injuries around at 9.00 a.m. local time (0330GMT).

An angry activist, Tauqueer Sabri, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, asking him not to be a "coward" and take action against the mobs and the police, for their inactivity.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters started on Sunday and have devolved into communal violence between Hindus and Muslims.

The northeastern part of New Delhi has been affected the most as rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court also issued notices to the central government, the Delhi government and police on pleas seeking registration of cases against three Muslim politicians -- Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan -- for alleged hate speeches.



Another plea was also filed in the court seeking probe by federal agency against Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhaskar, radio jockey Sayema and activist Harsh Mander for alleged hate speech.

Mander had filed a plea in the court seeking the arrest of four ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for their hate speeches. All matters have now been listed for April 13.

Delhi police detained 514 people in connection with the deadly communal violence, which the Organization of Islamic Cooperation described as the "anti-Muslim" attacks.

The violence in India's capital escalated a day after Kapil Mishra, a local leader of the ruling BJP, warned Muslims to end protests in Delhi's Maujpur area.

He said the protesters would face the wrath of BJP supporters if they failed to heed his warning.

The northeastern part of New Delhi has been affected the most as rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.

The lax response from Delhi's police force has also been criticized by India's Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.



