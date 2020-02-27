WORLD

Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile over 500 kilometres

In this July 30, 2006 file photo Russian missile frigate Neustrashimy seen in the Baltic Sea port of Baltiisk, Russia. (AP Photo)

Russia has test-fired a new hypersonic Zircon cruise missile for the first time over a flight path of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), state media announced Thursday.

The test took place last month with the missile fired from a frigate in the Barents Sea to hit a land-based target at a military area in the northern Ural Mountains, TASS news agency said.

The Zircon naval missile, to be used by ships and submarines, is supposed to be able to reach a speed of about Mach 9 with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been promoting a new generation of missiles that he says can overcome any defense.

Last year, Putin ordered the Russian military to work out a quid pro quo response after the test of a U.S. missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.

In an August test, a modified ground-launched version of a U.S. Navy Tomahawk cruise missile accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers away. The test came after Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

He ordered the Defense Ministry and other agencies to "take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetrical answer."

The U.S. said it withdrew from the treaty because of Russian violations, a claim that Moscow has denied.

