TURKEYS ERDOĞAN DENOUNCES MASSACRES COMMITTED AGAINST MUSLIMS IN INDIA

Turkey's Erdoğan denounces 'massacres' committed against Muslims in India
WORLD AFP
Published
"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims? By who? Hindus," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised speech in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hit out Thursday against "massacres" of Muslims in India after communal riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead.
"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims? By who? Hindus," Erdoğan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke out this week between mobs of Hindus and Muslims over a citizenship law.