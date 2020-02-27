TURKEYS ERDOĞAN DENOUNCES MASSACRES COMMITTED AGAINST MUSLIMS IN INDIA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hit out Thursday against "massacres" of Muslims in India after communal riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead.



"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims? By who? Hindus," Erdoğan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke out this week between mobs of Hindus and Muslims over a citizenship law.







