Turkish army retaliates against all known regime targets in Syria

The Turkish army is retaliating with artillery fire at the Assad regime targets in Syria after an airstrike martyred more than 20 Turkish troops in the northwestern Idlib province, two Turkish security officials said on Friday.

"All known" regime targets are under fire by Turkish air and land support units, Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun said separately on Friday, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.



Turkey has decided to "respond in kind" to the attack by the Assad regime, Altun added.

"We urge the international community to fulfil its responsibilities," Altun also said in a statement.





