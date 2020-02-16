Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Munich

Turkish foreign minister on Saturday met with his counterparts from several countries at the Munich Security Conference.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Finland's Pekka Haavisto, the Netherlands' Stek Blok, Spain's Arancha Gonzalez, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian, Jordan's Ayman Safadi and Iran's Javad Zarif.

He also met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and extended condolences over the loss of lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Extended again our condolences to FM Wang Yi of China due to coronavirus. Turkey is ready to provide additional medical supplies," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

The Turkish foreign minister also held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.

He promoted Antalya Diplomacy Forum that will be launched on March 27 in Turkey's resort city and Çavuşoğlu's hometown, Antalya.

The forum will convene on the topic of Diplomacy in the Digital Age, the foreign minister said on Twitter.





