TURKEYS FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU CALLS SOME GULF COUNTRIES’ SUPPORT FOR HAFTAR DANGEROUS

Turkish foreign minister on Saturday said some Gulf countries' support for Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is "very dangerous."

"The engagement of the some of the Gulf countries in the region is very dangerous," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a panel discussion -- entitled Bridging Troubled Waters: De-escalation in the Gulf -- during the 56th Munich Security Conference.

"Some of them believe that they have the money, and they have the full support of the U.S. and Israel right now, so they can change everything. They can buy the countries, and they can change the system everywhere," he added.



"For instance, they are supporting Haftar in Libya. This is the most difficult part. UN was preparing the country for another conference, it means the political process, elections, democratic process," Çavuşoğlu went on to say.

"And those countries believe that democracy in one Arab country in the region is the biggest threat for their own regime. That's why they come they support the Haftar to get the power through military operation," he added.

"The stability and peace in the Gulf region is our stability and security," said Çavuşoğlu, adding Turkey is not paying less attention to the region.

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkey's engagement with the legitimate government in Libya balance the situation on the ground, adding Turkey, along with Russia, played a key role for a cease-fire in the war-weary country.



Although Haftar has been violating the cease-fire, Turkey has been contributing to the political process through the Berlin Conference, said Çavuşoğlu, adding foreign ministers will have the follow-up meeting on Sunday.

"I am engaged with the legitimate government and legitimate government is the Sarraj's government. Haftar […] is a just warlord. And what he's doing is illegal," he went on to say.

"If you look at the UN Security Council resolution 2259, it emphasized that we must support the Sarraj government to stabilize the country, and we should disengage with others like Haftar," he added.



Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in east, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.







