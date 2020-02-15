Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya and Syria issues in a phone call

Turkish president and his U.S. counterpart discussed over the phone the latest developments in Libya and Syria and bilateral economic ties between the two countries, said Turkey's Communication Directorate.

During their conversation, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump stressed the importance of restoration of peace and stability in Libya, the directorate said.



The two presidents also exchanged views on ways for an immediate end to the crisis in Syria's Idlib. They underlined that Bashar al-Assad regime's attacks in Idlib, Syria are unacceptable.

Turkish troops are in Idlib -- nominally a cease-fire zone, under a deal between Turkey and Russia -- as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces since, flouting a 2018 cease-fire and a new one that began on Jan. 12.



Erdoğan and Trump also agreed to resume talks to enhance economic relations and to achieve the target of $100 billion in bilateral trade.



