First women Turkish commandos break gender barriers

Turkey's first batch of women commandos on Friday completed a vigorous 20-week training. The training took place at the Foça Gendarmerie Commando School and Training Center in the Aegean province of Izmir. The commandos ran 200 kilometers (124 miles) and walked 1,100 km (683.5 mi) in order to achieve top-notch physical fitness. Notwithstanding harsh weather, they camped outdoors for two months. They were taught to shoot, fire rocket-propelled grenade and hurl hand grenades. They also learned how to assemble a pistol within seconds with their eyes closed. The commandos were trained to read maps, defuse explosives and bombs, and survive without food for three days.