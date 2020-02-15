1 CIVILIAN KILLED IN HAFTAR MILITIAS ATTACK IN LIBYA

One civilian was killed in Libya as a result of a rocket attack in the east of the capital Tripoli by militia forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

A 50-year-old civilian was reportedly killed when a rocked fell on a farm, the media office of the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation by Libya's UN-recognized government said.

It was said that the civilian was exposed to a rocket attack while watering trees.

Hafter-affiliated militias increased rocket attacks on Tripoli earlier this week.

As a result of attacks Wednesday and Thursday on civilian areas, two people were killed and 12 injured. The rockets that fell south of Tripoli University caused five injuries.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday mandating a multinational operation to oversee a lasting cease-fire in Libya.

The resolution calls for an immediate cease-fire, an end to the supply of arms to both sides, adherence to a weapons embargo and the withdrawal of mercenaries and it forbids interference by any member states in the crisis in Libya.

Fourteen countries support the decision, but Russia abstained due to clause on the withdrawal of mercenaries.

The decision also calls on all countries and international actors that attended a Jan. 19 Berlin conference on Libya to fulfill commitments.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in east, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.