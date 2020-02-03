Turkish speaker offers condolences for martyred troops

The Turkish parliament speaker offered his condolences on Monday to the nation over the Syrian regime attack on Turkish troops in Syria.

Earlier on Monday, at least four Turkish soldiers were martyred and nine others injured in intense shelling by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

"May Allah bless the soul of our gallant soldiers who were martyred in Idlib. I also wish speedy recovery for our injured soldiers," Mustafa Şentop tweeted.

"My condolences to our beloved nation," he added.





