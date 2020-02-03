76 REGIME SOLDIERS NEUTRALISED AFTER TURKEY HITS 54 TARGETS IN SYRIAS IDLIB: DEFENSE CHIEF AKAR

Turkish forces hit 54 targets in Syria's northwestern region of Idlib and "neutralised" at least 76 the Assad regime soldiers, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Monday.



Earlier on Monday, Ankara said the regime shelling had left six of its soldiers martyred in Idlib. Later, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey was retaliating.



Akar was also quoted as saying Turkey's armed forces had taken "all forms of measures" in Idlib, adding that Ankara had informed Moscow, which backs the Bashar al-Assad regime.





