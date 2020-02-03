Turkey to act against Assad regime if Russia unable to control - Erdoğan aide

Turkey will not hesitate to act against Assad regime forces if Russia is unable to control them, Turkey's communication director said on Monday, after Ankara said the Assad regime shelling left at least six Turkish soldiers martyred in the northwestern Idlib region.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier on Monday that Turkey will continue to retaliate, adding that Ankara had told Russia to "stand aside" in the conflict.



"The Assad regime's attack on our forces is the latest example of its cowardly actions in northern Syria," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. "If Russia is unable to control the Assad regime from targeting us, we will not hesitate to take actions against any threat, just as we did today in Idlib," he added.







