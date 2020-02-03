Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey on Monday denounced a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso which caused fatalities among people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Turkey's sorrow over the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in a village of the northern Seno province.

"We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives," the statement added.

Suspected armed militants attacked in Bali village overnight on Sunday, killing at least 18 people.







