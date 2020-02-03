WORLD

Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues: Rouhani

Iran is ready to co-operate with the European Union to resolve issues related to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with the head of the EU's foreign service, Josep Borrell, in Tehran on Monday, according to the ISNA news service.

