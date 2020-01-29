MANDELAS GRANDSON CALLS TRUMP PLAN GREATEST HOAX

South African anti-apartheid revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela's grandson on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" to resolve the Palestinian, Israeli conflict.

"We reject the partisan peace plan for the Middle East proffered by Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," said Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, a member of the parliament in South Africa.

He said the deal announced by Trump reflects the utmost level of "arrogance" and that "the U.S. and Apartheid Israel has reached to arrogate for themselves the right to determine the future of the Palestinian people without their full participation."

"This is in direct violation of international law of self-determination and many UN resolutions," he added.

"This deal of the century is nothing but the greatest hoax of the century purely designed to legitimize the seven decades of illegal occupation of Palestinian lands. It is further designed to justify the continued illegal occupation and expansion of Apartheid Israel settlements," Mandela said.

Mandela called on the South African government and his ruling African National Congress party (ANC) to add its voice in rejecting Trump's plan.

"We support President Mahmoud Abbas's call for all countries of the world to reject and boycott this hoax of the century. There is no solution for the Palestinian struggle except through the full participation and determination of the Palestinian people," he added.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement in South Africa also issued a statement rejecting Trump's plan.

"As a South African NGO, BDS South Africa will be working closely with our allies in South Africa including the Embassy of Palestine and our governing party, the ANC, as well as other political parties and civil society groups including trade union partners to ensure that Israel is held accountable for its violations of international law. We join the South African government in demanding Israel to end its occupation of Palestine!," the group said.

BDS is a global movement that is working to increase economic and political pressure on Israel with the aim of ending the occupation of Palestinian land.





