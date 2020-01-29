TURKISH PARLIAMENT CONDEMNS TRUMPS MIDEAST PEACE PLAN

Turkish parliament issued a joint declaration to condemn the U.S.' so-called peace plan for the Middle East on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters in the parliament ahead of the publication of the joint declaration to denounce Trump's so-called Mideast peace plan, Mustafa Şentop previously said that he talked to the deputy group chairmen of the parties on the issue.



"With a joint declaration, they will hopefully make a statement condemning this [U.S president's proposal] on behalf of the parliament and stressing it is wrong," Şentop added.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan, dubbed "the Deal of the Century", to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, while Palestinian authorities were not represented.



During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

"However, this plan will not provide peace for the region but it will fuel clashes in the region," Turkish official said.





