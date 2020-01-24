WORLD

Erdoğan: Turkey determined not to leave Libyan brothers

Agencies and A News
Published
"Turkey is determined not to leave Libyan "brothers" alone during these difficult days," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech during a with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

"We aim at boosting cooperation with Germany in fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism," Erdoğan also said in a statement.




