ILikeBernie becomes trend topic on social media after Hillary Clinton criticism

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential supporters came out in force on social media after former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton claimed none of his Capitol Hill colleagues like him.

"Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician," Clinton said in excerpts of an upcoming documentary published in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Clinton's 2016 White House bid ultimately failed against President Donald Trump, despite Sanders taking to the campaign trail for the former Secretary of State after he lost out on the Democratic nomination.

Clinton's comments, published Tuesday, set off a social media groundswell of support for Sanders with #ILikeBernie trending on Twitter, including from fellow Democratic candidate congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who tweeted "I like Bernie."

"At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders," added fellow Democratic candidate, billionaire Tom Steyer. "Now let's move on, America."

Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City actress who launched an unsuccessful 2018 New York gubernatorial bid came out far sharper in her criticism of Clinton. "It's ironic that the woman who was unfairly labeled 'unlikable' is now rating others' 'likability,'" she said. "#ILikeBernie because he changed what is possible in American politics & inspired me to run for Governor to fight for a NY for all, not just the wealthy few."

Sanders, who is currently trailing leading Democratic candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden by six points nationally, responded jokingly to Clinton, telling reporters on Capitol Hill "On a good day, my wife likes me."

"Right now today I am dealing with impeachment," Sanders said, referring to Trump's ongoing Senate trial, on which he is serving as a juror.









