Indonesia may buy submarines from Turkey or Germany

Indonesia is considering the purchase of submarines from Turkey or Germany, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is in the process of comparing the equipment from the two countries, said Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak.

"The minister is still contemplating whether to buy it from Turkey or Germany. Currently he is visiting Germany," he told Anadolu Agency.

After the visit, he will report to President Joko Widodo.

The spokesman added that geopolitical and geo-strategic issues were Indonesia's main concerns in acquiring submarines.

Last November, Subianto paid an official visit to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

During his visit, the minister also visited the submarine factory.