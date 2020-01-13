Turkey: One of the leading health bases of the world

Anatolia has been the health hub of its territory since antiquity. Thermal springs and historical healing sites are the traditional examples of health services Turkey known for. Turkish baths are must-to-visit sites for those caring for their health and wellness. Turkey has achieved world standards rapidly and efficiently through the Health Transformation Program of last decade. By virtue of Health Transformation Program; every year not only Turkish citizens, but also thousands of international patients are attracted by top-notch health services catered in Turkey. Patient rights, privacy and safety are the top most priorities of health services in Turkey. Hospitals operate in accordance with the national accreditation system and are audited twice a year by the Ministry of Health of Turkey to ensure quality, safety and service standards.