NATO suspends training activities in Iraq after Soleimani killing

NATO has suspended a training mission in Iraq following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, an alliance spokesman said on Saturday.

"The safety of our personnel in Iraq is paramount," acting NATO spokesman Dylan White said. "We continue to take all precautions necessary. NATO's mission is continuing, but training activities are temporarily suspended."

He noted that NATO Mission Iraq has some several hundreds of personnel and they, at the request of Iraqi government, help strengthen the Iraqi forces and prevent the return of Daesh/ISIS.

White said that NATO is monitoring the situation in the region "very closely" and added: "We remain in close and regular contact with the US authorities."

He also said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a phone conversation following the recent developments.

- SOLEIMANI'S KILLING

Soleimani's death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

Soleimani was the long-time commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which was designated a terror group by the U.S. The group is estimated to have 20,000 members.





