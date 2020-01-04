TURKEYS ERDOĞAN DISCUSSES LATEST DEVELOPMENTS WITH IRANIAN AND IRAQI LEADERS IN PHONE CALLS

Turkey's Erdoğan discusses latest developments with Iranian and Iraqi leaders in phone calls
According to the information gained from the presidential sources on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held the telephone calls with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts to exchange views over the recent developments in the region as well as bilateral relations.
