Pompeo says we do not seek war with Iran but will not stand by

Speaking to Fox News following the killing of Iranian top general, U.S. Secretary of State stressed in his comments that they did not seek war with Iran but would not stand by and see American lives put at risk.Pompeo also called on world leaders to explain and defend President's decision to order an airstrike that killed Iran'sBefore dawn in Washington on Friday, the State Department said Pompeo had spoken with the foreign ministers of Britain and Germany as well as China's state councilor after Gen.was killed near the airport in Baghdad.In each call, Pompeo said the U.S. is committed to de-escalating tensions in the Middle East that have soared since an Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor and the U.S. responded with strikes against it. That set off violent pro-Iran protests outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Iran's supreme leader has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the latest U.S. airstrike.

The U.S. confirmed Thursday that it carried out a strike that killed Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.



The Pentagon accused Soleimani of planning to carry out attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region, saying the slain leader was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.



The attack came amid heightened Iranian tensions with the U.S. which culminated with the storming of the U.S. Embassy compound by Iraqis on Tuesday.





