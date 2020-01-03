Trump says Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran "never won a war," in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian commander in a U.S. airstrike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.



"Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump also said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more," Trump stressed in a social media post shared on his official page.



His remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement, which was reiterating Washington's commitment to de-escalation with Iran.



The U.S. confirmed Thursday that it carried out a strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.



The Pentagon accused Soleimani of planning to carry out attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region, saying the slain leader was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.The attack came amid heightened Iranian tensions with the U.S. which culminated with the storming of the U.S. Embassy compound by Iraqis on Tuesday.



