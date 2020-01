Killing of Soleimani to fuel instability and insecurity in region: Ankara

"It is clear thatwill increaseandin region," Turkish Foreign Ministry Friday said in a written statement after killing of top Iranian generalin the Iraqi capital Baghdad.The ministry said that it was deeply concerned by the rising tensions between theand, and that turning Iraq into an area of conflict will harm peace and stability in the region."We strongly emphasize once again the warning that turning Iraq in particular into a conflict zone will harm the peace and security of both Iraq and our region," the ministry also added.Turkey has "always been against foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflicts in the region," it said. Ankara called on all parties to act "with common sense" and to "prioritize diplomacy."