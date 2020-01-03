Killing of Soleimani to fuel instability and insecurity in region: Ankara
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
The U.S. air strike in Baghdad which killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani will increase insecurity and instability in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"It is clear that U.S. air operation will increase insecurity and instability in region," Turkish Foreign Ministry Friday said in a written statement after killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
The ministry said that it was deeply concerned by the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, and that turning Iraq into an area of conflict will harm peace and stability in the region.
"We strongly emphasize once again the warning that turning Iraq in particular into a conflict zone will harm the peace and security of both Iraq and our region," the ministry also added.
Turkey has "always been against foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflicts in the region," it said. Ankara called on all parties to act "with common sense" and to "prioritize diplomacy."
The ministry said that it was deeply concerned by the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, and that turning Iraq into an area of conflict will harm peace and stability in the region.
"We strongly emphasize once again the warning that turning Iraq in particular into a conflict zone will harm the peace and security of both Iraq and our region," the ministry also added.
Turkey has "always been against foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflicts in the region," it said. Ankara called on all parties to act "with common sense" and to "prioritize diplomacy."