NETANYAHU CUTS SHORT GREECE VISIT AFTER TOP IRANIAN GENERAL SOLEIMANIS DEATH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he is cutting short a visit to Greece and returning home to follow "ongoing developments" after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general.

The Israeli army has ordered a ski resort on Mount Hermon, on the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, to close. It took no other immediate precautions.

Yair Lapid, a leader of the opposition Blue and White Party, praised the killing and said Gen. Qassem Soleimani got "exactly what he deserved."

The head of Iran's elite Quds Force topped Israel's list of threats, accused of masterminding a network of enemies that included the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. Israel has struck Quds Force targets in Syria on several occasions.

Yoel Guzansky, an expert on Iran at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Strategic Studies, said Iranian retaliation against U.S. or Israeli targets was likely in the short term. Guzansky said the killing struck a huge blow to Iran and restored American deterrence in the region.





