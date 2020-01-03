Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran: Senator Chuck Schumer

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization, and said he should have consulted with top congressional leaders before the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander.

"It is my view that the president does not have the authority for a war with Iran," Senator Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. "If he plans a large increase in troops and potential hostility over a longer time, the administration will require congressional approval and the approval of the American people."



"CHAMBER MUST CONDUCT FAIR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF TRUMP"

Schumer also said that the Senate must conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with relevant witnesses and documents presented.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said there had never been an impeachment trial "in which the Senate was denied the ability to hear from witnesses." He called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to commit to call witnesses ahead of the start of the trial.

A few minutes earlier, McConnell had told the Senate that the structure of Trump's impeachment trial should track with that of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial two decades ago, with "midtrial" questions such as witnesses only addressed after other relevant motions.





