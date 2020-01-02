Turkish lawmakers authorize deployment of troops to Libya

Turkey'shas authorizedto help the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar that is seeking to capture the capital. Turkish lawmakers voted 325-184 at an emergency session on Thursday in favor of allowing a one-year mandate to deploy troops."Libya's National Consensus Government made a military request from Turkey in the struggle of threats towards Libya's unity and stability," the motion said.It added: "If the so-called Libya's National Army's attacks could not be stopped and if the clashes [in Libya] turn to a massive civil war, Turkey's interests will be negatively affected both in Mediterranean basin and in northern Africa."



Last week, Turkey's presidency submitted the motion to the parliament in light of a request by Libya's UN-recognized government for military assistance.



The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month that Sarraj requested the Turkish deployment, after he and Sarraj signed a military deal that allows Ankara to dispatch military experts and personnel to Libya.

Ankara says the deployment may be needed for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean.The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, strength and timing of any mission by Turkish troops."A Libya whose legal government is under threat can spread instability to Turkey," ruling party legislatorargued in defense of the motion. "Those who shy away from taking steps on grounds that there is a risk will throw our children into a greater danger."Turkish Vice Presidenttold state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkey would send "the necessary number (of troops) whenever there is a need."But he also said Turkey would not dispatch its forces if Libya's rival government halts its offensive."If the other side adopts a different stance and says 'OK, we are withdrawing, we are backing down,' then why would we go?" Oktay said.It was expected to be approved easily because President's ruling(AK)and its ally, the(MHP), have a parliamentary majority.An emergency session was called to discuss the motion, which will allow the government to decide on the timing and scope of the deployment and the number of armed forces to be sent.Turkey supports the(GNA) based in Tripoli, which Erdoğan said had requested Ankara to send its troops.Prime Minister's internationally recognized government is battling for power against a rival administration based in the east and led by military strongmanOn Nov. 27, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as a pact on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.Fighting around Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a "final" and decisive battle for the capital. He has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt , as well as France and Russia , while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.





