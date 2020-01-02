Iran might be planning more attacks on US interests, Esper says

A picture shows the entrance leading to the US embassy in the capital Baghdad on January 2, 2020, which was damaged the day before by Hashed supporters (AFP)

The U.S. sees indications that Iran and its proxies may be planning more attacks on its interests in the Middle East, Washington's defense chief warned Thursday.

"There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new," Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon. "We've seen this for two or three months now."

His remarks came a day after protesters aligned with Iran-backed militias withdrew from the compound at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, which became a site of anger for U.S. airstrikes last weekend.

The Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of various anti-Daesh/ISIS militias in Iraq, urged protesters to vacate the premises.

The U.S. will act, said Esper, if any attack happens. "If we get word of attacks or some type indication, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces to protect American lives," he said. "The game has changed, and we're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region."

On Tuesday, thousands protesters stormed the embassy compound, protesting airstrikes Sunday in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia which killed at least 25 fighters.

That airstrikes were in response to a rocket attack Friday on a U.S. military base in Kirkuk, blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

Friday's attack killed one U.S. contractor and wounded four U.S. service members.

Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi condemned the airstrikes on Iraqi military elements but warned those taking part in funeral marches to stay away from foreign buildings and compounds.

"Iraqi security forces will respond to any act of aggression or harassment against foreign embassies in Iraq, and those responsible will face the full force of the law," Abdul-Mahdi said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran would pay a heavy price for any attack on the embassy.