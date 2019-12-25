Almost 15 civilians killed YPG/PKK attack in northern Syria

At least 14 civilians were injured in northern Syria when the terrorist YPG/PKK carried out a bomb attack in the district of Jarabulus, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The YPG/PKK terrorists targeted civilians in the district center using two motorcycles armed with remote-controlled explosives, the ministry said on Twitter.

Among the injured were children, the ministry said, adding that four people sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkish-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring.

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would carry out mount joint patrols there.

But pockets of deadly terrorists have defied the pullback.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





