Ancient city of Ephesus: An important destination for faith tourism

The ancient city of Ephesus is Turkey's most important ancient city, and one of the best preserved and restored. One can still stroll for hours along its streets passing temples, theatres, libraries, houses and statues. It contains such grand public buildings as the impressive Library of Celsus, the theatre, the Temple of Hadrian and the sumptuous Temple of Artemis which is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Ephesus is particularly important for faith tourism as it contains the House of the Virgin Mary. It is believed that the Virgin Mary was taken to this stone house by St John, where she lived until her death at the age of 101. Two other religious sites worth visiting are the Basilica of St John, built in the sixth century, and Isa Bey Mosque, which is a sample of Seljuk architecture. Ephesus is not just a touristic site. It is home to the International Izmir Festival utilizing its grand amphitheatre, Celsus Library and the House of the Virgin Mary.