TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SAYS DISCUSSED LIBYA CEASEFIRE WITH TUNISIAN PRESIDENT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday he had discussed with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied possible steps and cooperation to establish a ceasefire in Libya.

In a news conference alongside Saied, Erdoğan said he believed Tunisia would have "valuable and constructive" contributions to establishing stability in Libya, and added that a ceasefire must be established as soon as possible.



He also said during his visit, he and Saied would discuss steps to start a political process after a cease-fire in Libya and how Tunisia might help.

Erdoğan's visit came amid strengthening of Turkey-Libya ties.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın are accompanying Erdoğan during his visit.

The visit is the first by a head of state to Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October, after Tunisian parliamentary elections.

As part of its expanded cooperation with Tunisia's neighbour Libya, Ankara also signed a military-cooperation deal with Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Erdoğan has said Turkey may deploy troops in support of the GNA, which has been fighting off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar's forces to the east of the country.

On Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Turkey may need to draft a bill to send troops into Libya and added the parliament was currently working on it.



Since the ouster of late leader Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in the capital Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.





