Three Russian people killed in shooting in central Moscow
-At least three people were killed by gunfire in Russia Thursday in an attack near the building of the Federal Security Service in central Moscow, local media reported.
Three people were killed in a shooting in central Moscow on Thursday evening near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper reported, citing a source.
Earlier on Thursday, a witness told Reuters she had heard gun shots fired in the same area and a video shared on social media showed several people resembling police officers holding assault rifles running down a nearby street.