Migrant children dance their hearts out in Turkey

Dozens of migrant children on Wednesday danced their hearts out in the capital Ankara. They were attending an event held to mark International Migrants Day. Hatice Yiğit, the organizer of the event, said the mass refugee influx around the world was the result of a host of reasons such as ongoing wars, military escalations, poverty and natural disasters. 'Many of the [refugee] children danced for the first time, they live in harsh conditions,' Yiğit said, adding the dance workshop was attended by Syrian, Iraqi and Kazakh children. 'We work to organize events that will increase the Turkish community's empathy toward migrants and [positively] contribute to their assimilation,' she said. She added that many of the refugees of Middle Eastern origins would not be able to return home in their lifetime, therefore both Turks and the refugees should acknowledge the culture of harmony. Mesut Sonat, a dance instructor, said activities based on entertainment and art brought hope to the migrants who have been through a lot.