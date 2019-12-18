Migrant children dance their hearts out in Turkey

GALLERY

Start your day with worldwide known traditional Turkish breakfast Start your day with worldwide known traditional Turkish breakfast 14 December 2019, Saturday
Mevlana Rumi's poetry therapy for psychiatric patients in Kashmir Mevlana Rumi's poetry therapy for psychiatric patients in Kashmir 13 December 2019, Friday
Ancient cauldron dating back 2,800 years to go on display in Van Museum Ancient cauldron dating back 2,800 years to go on display in Van Museum 11 December 2019, Wednesday
Grand Bazaar: The oldest and largest shopping centre of the world Grand Bazaar: The oldest and largest shopping centre of the world 11 December 2019, Wednesday
Turkey's thermal springs help you to keep yourself well and healthy Turkey's thermal springs help you to keep yourself well and healthy 05 December 2019, Thursday
Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed in Turkey Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed in Turkey 05 December 2019, Thursday
Kars: A medieval city once called “City of 1001 Churches” Kars: A medieval city once called “City of 1001 Churches” 29 November 2019, Friday
Unique canyons around Euphrates River enthrall visitors from all over the world Unique canyons around Euphrates River enthrall visitors from all over the world 26 November 2019, Tuesday
Turkey's sunken city Halfeti must-see location year round Turkey's sunken city Halfeti must-see location year round 25 November 2019, Monday
Ancient Roman-era oil lamps unearthed in Diyarbakır excavations Ancient Roman-era oil lamps unearthed in Diyarbakır excavations 20 November 2019, Wednesday
Top-rated historic places in Turkey’s Black Sea region to travel through time Top-rated historic places in Turkey’s Black Sea region to travel through time 20 November 2019, Wednesday
2,000-year-old sarcophagus with a female skeleton discovered in Turkey's Çorum province 2,000-year-old sarcophagus with a female skeleton discovered in Turkey's Çorum province 19 November 2019, Tuesday
Enjoy a perfect day surrounded by nature in Turkey's Bolu Enjoy a perfect day surrounded by nature in Turkey's Bolu 13 November 2019, Wednesday
Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries 13 November 2019, Wednesday
Batman: An open-air museum blending past and present Batman: An open-air museum blending past and present 11 November 2019, Monday
Ancient Pinocchio unearthed in western Turkey Ancient Pinocchio unearthed in western Turkey 07 November 2019, Thursday
Archaeologists unearth ancient settlement in SE Turkey Archaeologists unearth ancient settlement in SE Turkey 07 November 2019, Thursday
Backbone of Anatolian cuisine: Mouth-watering grain foods Backbone of Anatolian cuisine: Mouth-watering grain foods 04 November 2019, Monday
Ishak Pasha Palace amazing its visitors with its 235-year history Ishak Pasha Palace amazing its visitors with its 235-year history 03 November 2019, Sunday
Hong Kong's candyman turns sweets into an art form Hong Kong's candyman turns sweets into an art form 01 November 2019, Friday
Amasya surprises visitors with magnificent traces of past civilizations Amasya surprises visitors with magnificent traces of past civilizations 31 October 2019, Thursday

Migrant children dance their hearts out in Turkey

Dozens of migrant children on Wednesday danced their hearts out in the capital Ankara.

