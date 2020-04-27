Over 1,000 patients in Turkey expecting plasma to fight COVID-19

Over 1,000 coronavirus patients in Turkey are hoping to benefit from possibly life-saving immune plasma treatment from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the group's head said Monday.

In a video press conference, Dr. Kerem Kınık said 567 people across Turkey have donated immune plasma, while 1,066 people are hoping for the plasma treatment.

"The donated immune plasma was transformed into more than 1,000 immune plasma components and delivered to our citizens suffering from coronavirus," said Kınık, also head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IRFC) Europe Region.

The immune plasma collected from 14 provinces was delivered to patients in 38 cities, Kınık said, adding that donations of immune plasma from people age 18-60 are very important especially for overcoming coronavirus.

But Kınık lamented that Turkey's social distancing had led to falling blood donations and encouraged people to give blood.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 207,500 people, with total infections nearing 3 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 876,000 people have recovered.











