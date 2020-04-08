Turkey delivers coronavirus aid to 5 Balkan nations

Medical aid is loaded onto a Turkish military cargo plane in Ankara, April 8, 2020. (AA Photo) Medical aid is loaded onto a Turkish military cargo plane in Ankara, April 8, 2020. (AA Photo)

Turkey on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey's Health Ministry will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo at the instructions of our President Mr. [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

A Turkish military aircraft departed from the capital Ankara early Wednesday to carry aid to the Balkan countries to help them fight the outbreak.

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.43 million confirmed infections worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 302,000 people have recovered.

