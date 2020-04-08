Turkey reports 87 more coronavirus deaths, bringing tally to 812

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,117 in the last 24 hours, and 87 people have died, taking the death toll to 812, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,846, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 24,900, the health ministry said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 38,226, the ministry said.

So far, a total of 1,846 patients have fully recovered from the disease whereas nearly 2,500 people are either held in intense care or intubation.

Since the virus emerged last December in China's Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.46 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 85,400 deaths, and above 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.










