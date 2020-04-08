BRITAINS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL INCREASES BY 938 TO 7,097

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 938 to 7,097 people as of 1600 GMT on April 7, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported: "232,708 people have been tested of which 60,733 tested positive.

"As of 5pm on 7 April, of those hospitalised in the U.K. who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak led the daily press briefing, where he updated the country on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition.

Johnson was admitted to intensive care earlier this week as his condition deteriorated since being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sunak said Johnson's condition was improving, and that he was sitting up in bed and engaging positively with his clinical team, although he is still in the intensive care unit.

Sunak also announced £750 million in government funding for the hard-hit charity sector, £370 million of this amount will go to small, local charities working with vulnerable people.

Angela McLean, the government's deputy chief scientific adviser, also present at the daily press briefing, said that the rise in the rate of new infections was "definitely" getting slower, and added: "[Looks like] we're beginning to get towards a flat curve."

Since the virus emerged last December in China's Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.45 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 83,600 deaths, and above 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.







