Turkey considers postponing trials: Justice minister

Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said Friday they are working on a new implementation which will postpone trials, and suspend the legal processes without harming anyone.

Gül noted: "You don't need to go to the courthouse, no one will lose any rights about the legal processes. We are working on a new implementation which will postpone trials, suspend the legal processes. Lawyers and citizens should rest assured."

Gül also said there is currently no confirmed case of coronavirus in prisons in Turkey.

"Convicts and detainees are entrusted to the state," Gül said, adding that the country makes all kinds of diligent efforts for their health.

Turkey has so far confirmed four confirmed deaths from coronavirus known as COVID-19, with 359 cases.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 246,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and over 86,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.