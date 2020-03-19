Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck eastern Elazığ province of Turkey on Thursday.

The quake, which occurred at 8.53 p.m. local time (1753GMT), had a depth of 21.34 kilometers (10.94 miles), according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

There are no reports of casualties or damage so far.

The region is one of the most seismically active districts in the country, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.