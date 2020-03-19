Dutch health minister cites fatigue for resignation

Dutch Minister Bruno Bruins for Medical Care (VVD) speaks during a debate about the developments surrounding the coronavirus, in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 18, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The Dutch health minister who fainted at a coronavirus meeting has resigned, local media reported Thursday.

Bruno Bruins, 56, issued his resignation because of exhaustion, reported Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Bruins collapsed Wednesday during a parliamentary meeting on the fight against the virus known as COVID-19.

He said on Twitter he collapsed due to exhaustion but is feeling better.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 229,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300, and 84,500 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.