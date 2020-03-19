President Erdoğan thanks health workers over COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Thursday thanked to health workers in the country in fighting the spread of novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all our healthcare professionals working with an admirable sacrifice and patience in fighting coronavirus," Erdoğan posted on Twitter.

"We will get over this process [even] stronger with the help of Allah and support of our nation," he added.

Turkish president posted a 4.5 minute-long video clip on Twitter, including parts of his Wednesday press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkey's health minister confirmed the third death from the virus in the country.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 229,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300, and over 84,500 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.