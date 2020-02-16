Turkish police arrest hundreds of PKK/YPG suspects

Turkish security forces arrested 450 people for their alleged links to the YPG/PKK terror group, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said police detained 450 suspects over the last five days in anti-terror operations across 37 provinces.

During the operations, police seized equipment and documents at the suspects' addresses, including a number of long-barreled firearms, a shotgun and a shotgun shell.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







