Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Turkish capital

Turkey's capital was rattled by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake early Thursday, the country's disaster agency reported.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that the quake's epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) below the surface in Ankara's Akyurt district.

It struck at 06.54 a.m. (0354 GMT) local time.

Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin later announced that there were no casualties or material losses.