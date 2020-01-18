TURKEYS ERDOĞAN EXTENDS SYMPATHY ON DEATH OF EX-PM’S WIFE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences over the death of Rahşan Ecevit, the wife of former Turkish Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit.

"On the occasion of the decease of our Founding President Rahşan Ecevit, President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences in a phone call," Önder Aksakal, the head of Democratic Left Party (DSP), said on Twitter.

Rahşan Ecevit was the founding member of the DSP.

She died on Friday at a hospital in the capital Ankara. Ecevit was 97 when she died of multiple organ failure.

Bülent Ecevit was the four-time prime minister of Turkey between 1974 and 2002.





