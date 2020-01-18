Injured Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds

A Turkish soldier, who was injured while preventing a PKK terror attack, succumbed to his wounds, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the soldier threw a hand grenade while preventing a terrorist attack in the Hakurk region and got injured by it. He succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

The statement wished God's mercy upon the martyred soldier and extended condolences to his family.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also extended his condolences to the family of the martyr.

"On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah's mercy on our heroic fellow soldier, condolences to the grieving family and our nation." Akar said in a separate statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.