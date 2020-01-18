Erdoğan: Turkey determined to protect Libyan government by all means

Turkey is determined to use "all means of its political, diplomatic and military power" to safeguard Libya's UN-recognized government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during a meeting on Saturday.

"Turkey will continue to stay in Libya until the legitimate government is brought to safety," Erdoğan said in Istanbul ahead of his visit to Berlin on Sunday for Libya peace talks.

"I am in Germany tomorrow. ... We will discuss these [issues] with all those [parties] in the Mediterranean who are interested in Libya," the Turkish president also said, without elaborating.



Turkey supports a UN-backed government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli against General Khalifa Haftar, based in the country's east, and has dispatched troops to bolster al-Serraj.

Ankara will side with its "brothers and sisters" in Libya, Erdoğan added, citing "very deep historical links" between Turkey and the North African nation.





