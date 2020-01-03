TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CHAIRS MEETING ON REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired Friday a meeting to discuss recent developments in the region.

The Istanbul meeting was held in the Dolmabahçe Palace after the U.S. confirmed early Friday that it carried out an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, in Baghdad, Iraq.

The U.S. strike came amid heightened tensions after thousands of Iran-backed protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Turkey on Friday voiced concern over the U.S.-Iran tension following the killing of Soleimani, warning the move will escalate "mistrust and instability" in the region.





