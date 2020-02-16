Goals galore as Amiens, PSG game ends in tie

French football league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) drew against Amiens 4-4 in Saturday's Ligue 1 match.

The home team of the match, Amiens stunned PSG in the first half, leading it 3-1.

French forward Serhou Guirassy scored the opener for Amiens in the fifth minute.

In the 29th minute of the game, Amiens doubled the lead as former Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta netted against PSG.

Amiens made it 3-0 near the end of the first half as Fousseni Diabate put the ball into PSG net.

The visitors' Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera narrowed the gap to two goals in the 45th minute.

Herrera's goal boosted morale of Paris as they managed to equalize in the second half thanks to 17-year-old French defender Tanguy Kouassi's consecutive goals in the 60th and 65th minute.

PSG's Argentine star Mauro Icardi scored the leading goal for his team in 74th minute as Paris came back, 4-3.

But Amiens didn't give up and fought back to end the game 4-4 with a late goal scored by Guirassy.

The latest French champions, PSG have 62 points to lead the league, while Amiens are in the 19th spot with 21 points in 25 matches.

Despite the draw, Paris Saint-Germain are still safe and secure on top as their fierce rivals, second-placed Olympique Marseille have 49 points in the league table.





