President Erdoğan holds a closed-door meeting with Hamas political chief in Istanbul

Turkey's president hosted the Hamas political chief in Istanbul on Saturday.

The closed-door meeting began between Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh at the Vahdettin Pavilion.

Erdoğan had held a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, on Friday, when he reiterated Ankara's support for Palestine in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

The two leaders had also discussed the latest developments and issues in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced last Tuesday his so-called plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present at the event held at the White House.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital." The plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it has been demanding.





